A fire that started on Mount Paiko in Central Macedonia on Thursday continued to burn into Friday.

The blaze is being tackled by 20 firefighters with five fire engines, assisted by two water-dropping aircraft.

The fire, which began around 9 p.m. on Thursday, possibly due to a lightning strike, is burning forestland near the shooting range of Kranea in the Pella regional unit.

No further details are currently available about the fire.