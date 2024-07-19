ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Attica, children’s camp evacuated

Wildfire breaks out in Attica, children’s camp evacuated
File photo.

A fire broke out in the Erythres area of Attica on Friday.

Some 110 firefighters with 25 vehicles have been dispatched to the scene, while 7 helicopters and 3 aircraft are also assisting from the air.

According to Civil Protection, a children’s camp in Vilia is being evacuated as a precautionary measure. Additionally, traffic is being diverted on the Oinoi-Porto Germeno provincial road, at the height of Kithaironos Street.

Furthermore, at around 12:30 p.m., a wildfire broke out in Kastraki, Arcadia, however, it does not threaten any settlements.

Some 37 firefighters with 13 vehicles, 6 aircraft, and 2 helicopters have been mobilized to extinguish the fire.

Fire Climate Crisis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wildfire breaks out in Peloponnese
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Peloponnese

Dozens of fires break out in 24 hours across Greece
ENVIRONMENT

Dozens of fires break out in 24 hours across Greece

Fire breaks out on Tzia island, two settlements evacuated
ENVIRONMENT

Fire breaks out on Tzia island, two settlements evacuated

Wildfires break out in Attica, Evros and Parga
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfires break out in Attica, Evros and Parga

Investigation reveals mistakes, omissions by officials in Hydra fire case
ENVIRONMENT

Investigation reveals mistakes, omissions by officials in Hydra fire case

Video shows start of Marathon fire
ENVIRONMENT

Video shows start of Marathon fire