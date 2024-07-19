Wildfire breaks out in Attica, children’s camp evacuated

A fire broke out in the Erythres area of Attica on Friday.

Some 110 firefighters with 25 vehicles have been dispatched to the scene, while 7 helicopters and 3 aircraft are also assisting from the air.

According to Civil Protection, a children’s camp in Vilia is being evacuated as a precautionary measure. Additionally, traffic is being diverted on the Oinoi-Porto Germeno provincial road, at the height of Kithaironos Street.

Furthermore, at around 12:30 p.m., a wildfire broke out in Kastraki, Arcadia, however, it does not threaten any settlements.

Some 37 firefighters with 13 vehicles, 6 aircraft, and 2 helicopters have been mobilized to extinguish the fire.