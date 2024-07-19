Greece issues high fire risk alert amid ongoing blazes

The annual economic cost of fire damage in Greece could rise to 2.4 billion euros in 2026-2030, around €2.5 billion in 2031-2040 and might even reach €2.8 billion in 2046-2050, far exceeding the already high cost of forest fires in 2023, according to Scope Ratings.

The Greek Civil Protection Agency has issued a high fire risk alert for Saturday as firefighters battle multiple blazes across Greece on Friday.

In Vilia, West Attica, firefighters are managing scattered hotspots in a burned, rocky forest area, with no homes currently threatened. The response involves 110 firefighters, 25 vehicles, six ground teams, three aircraft and seven helicopters.

In Central Macedonia’s Krania, Pella, efforts to control a forest fire that started Thursday night are ongoing. In the Peloponnese’s Kastraki, Arcadia, 33 firefighters, 11 vehicles, six planes and two helicopters are working to contain another blaze, with support from local water trucks.

The fire in northern Rodopi, which started earlier on Friday, is under partial control. Thirty firefighters remain on standby for potential reignition.

The Civil Protection Agency’s alert covers Attica, parts of the Peloponnese (Corinth and Argolis), and Central Greece (Viotia and Evia). Local services and municipalities are on high alert. Citizens are advised to avoid activities that could spark fires, such as burning debris or using spark-producing machinery. Firefighting personnel are on standby, with aerial surveillance and patrols in place.