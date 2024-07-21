ENVIRONMENT

Heatwave continues across Greece, temperatures to remain high until Tuesday

Heatwave continues across Greece, temperatures to remain high until Tuesday

Heatwave continues on Sunday across the country, with temperatures expected to reach up to 41 degrees Celsius, while a gradual decline is expected to start on Tuesday.

According to the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY), today’s weather is expected to be hot. In the afternoon, temporary clouds will develop over the mainland, with local rains and isolated thunderstorms in the mountainous areas of eastern Macedonia and Thrace.

Winds will blow at 3 to 5 Beaufort.

Temperatures will reach 38 to 39 degrees Celsius in the northern mainland and 39 to 40 degrees Celsius in the rest of the mainland, with some areas experiencing up to 41 degrees Celsius.

In the Eastern Aegean and Dodecanese islands, temperatures will range from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius, while in other island regions, they will be between 34 to 37 degrees Celsius.

In Attica, temperatures will climb to 39 to 40 degrees Celsius, and in Thessaloniki, they will be around 38 degrees Celsius.

Weather Environment Climate Crisis

