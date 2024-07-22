Wildfire breaks out north of Athens

A wildfire broke out in the Sykamino area of Oropos, north of Athens.

The fire started around 2:40 p.m. near a settlement. Speaking to Kathimerini, the mayor of Oropos, Giorgos Yassimakis, stated that the fire is subsiding and at the moment there are no active fronts, while he praised the work of aerial firefighting units.

Some 73 firefighters and 16 vehicles have been dispatched to the scene, while seven aircraft and four helicopters are assisting from the sky.

Just before 3:00 p.m., a message from 112 was sent to local residents to remain alert.