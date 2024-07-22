Serres wildfire enters fifth day

A wildfire that has already razed some 600 hectares of forestland, according to satellite images, continued to rage into its fifth day on Monday night on Mount Orvilos in Serres, northern Greece.

Fighting the blaze is particularly tricky, partly because the area is hard to reach on foot, but mainly because it is riddled with landmines.

The Fire Service has, therefore, been relying on airborne means and plans to add more aircraft to its arsenal on Tuesday. The military is also helping.