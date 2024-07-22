ENVIRONMENT

Serres wildfire enters fifth day

Serres wildfire enters fifth day
[Shutterstock]

A wildfire that has already razed some 600 hectares of forestland, according to satellite images, continued to rage into its fifth day on Monday night on Mount Orvilos in Serres, northern Greece.

Fighting the blaze is particularly tricky, partly because the area is hard to reach on foot, but mainly because it is riddled with landmines.

The Fire Service has, therefore, been relying on airborne means and plans to add more aircraft to its arsenal on Tuesday. The military is also helping.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wildfire breaks out on Rhodes island
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out on Rhodes island

Wildfire breaks out north of Athens
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out north of Athens

Wildfire breaks out in Magnesia
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Magnesia

Lightning strikes kill cattle, start fires in Greece during heat wave
ENVIRONMENT

Lightning strikes kill cattle, start fires in Greece during heat wave

Firefighters battle blaze in Messinia
ENVIRONMENT

Firefighters battle blaze in Messinia

Greece issues high fire risk alert amid ongoing blazes
ENVIRONMENT

Greece issues high fire risk alert amid ongoing blazes