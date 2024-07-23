ENVIRONMENT

Wildfires break out in Corinth, Phocis, Crete and Attica

[InTime News]

Wildfires broke out across the country in Corinth, Phocis, Crete and Attica on Tuesday.

In the Patima Examilion area of Corinthia, a fire started at around 4:38 p.m. According to the fire service, it does not threaten any settlements. About 52 firefighters with 15 vehicles, five aircraft, and one helicopter have been deployed to the area.

Another wildfire broke out on Tuesday in a forest in the Xirogiannis area of Delphi, Phocis. Approximately 50 firefighters with nine vehicles have been dispatched to the scene, while three airplanes and two helicopters are assisting from the air.

A 112 message was sent shortly before 5:30 p.m. to the residents of Misokampos, instructing them to evacuate towards Desfina.

A wildfire also broke out on Tuesday afternoon in Episkopi, Ierapetra, Crete. Around 32 firefighters with 13 vehicles are operating on the ground, while two helicopters are conducting water drops.

A message from 112 was sent to the residents of Ierapetra, urging them to remain on alert.

Moreover, there are two separate fire fronts in Markopoulo, Attica. 

According to the fire service, 40 firefighters with 20 vehicles, two aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilized to extinguish the fires.

Fire Climate Crisis

