Corinthian villages in despair over poor water quality, quantity

Several villages in the regional unit of Corinth are facing severe water shortages, and the quality of the water when it is available is abysmal, residents say.

The situation has worsened over the past decade, they say. The problem is one that many low-rainfall areas will eventually face, and is exacerbated by water use for agriculture and the arrival of summer visitors.

Interior ministry officials say 1.5 million euros in European Union funds are available to improve water pipes in the municipality of Velo, but the mayor says a solution is urgently needed now.