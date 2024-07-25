ENVIRONMENT

Experts call for urgent conservation strategy as Crete faces water shortages

Experts call for urgent conservation strategy as Crete faces water shortages

Crete urgently needs a comprehensive water resources management plan or it faces severe drought, a group of experts from the University of Crete’s (UOC) Museum of Natural History have warned.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the UOC team described current conditions on the southern Aegean island as “extreme” after “very disappointing” findings in the hydrological data, stemming from very low rainfall and snowfall and two years of very high temperatures.

“Nature may still have certain adaptation mechanisms, but as the summer progresses and needs rise with the peak of the tourism season in August, the problem will grow in many parts of the island,” they said.

Warning of the inevitability of tensions between residents, farmers and the tourism industry over water resources in the not-so-distant future, the experts called for a series of measures to curb waste, starting with restrictions on usage in cities and an awareness-raising campaign at tourist facilities, and including much-needed repairs and upgrades to the water network.

In the long-term, the primary sector needs to adapt to the principles of agroecology, while a central water management agency responsible for organizing supplies, networks and pricing policies is essential, they added.

Similar problems with drought and water shortages are being reported all over the country, including more recently in Corinth, in Messinia in the southwestern Peloponnese and on the island of Kythera, an increasingly popular tourist destination, off the coast of the southeastern Peloponnese.

Climate Crisis Sustainability

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens’ tourism miracle getting warped in the heat
ENVIRONMENT

Athens’ tourism miracle getting warped in the heat

Corinthian villages in despair over poor water quality, quantity
ENVIRONMENT

Corinthian villages in despair over poor water quality, quantity

Wildfire breaks out in Corinth, firefighter injured
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Corinth, firefighter injured

Wildfire breaks out in Magnesia
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Magnesia

Heatwave continues across Greece, temperatures to remain high until Tuesday
ENVIRONMENT

Heatwave continues across Greece, temperatures to remain high until Tuesday

Wildfire breaks out in Peloponnese
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Peloponnese