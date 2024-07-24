Authorities conduct over 4,500 inspections on beaches, impose 800,000 euros in fines

Authorities have conducted more than 4,500 inspections based on complaints submitted by citizens regarding zoning violations on beaches and coastlines over the past three weeks, it was reported on Wednesday.

In total, more than 150 beaches and over 750 businesses have been inspected.

The complaints were mostly submitted by citizens through the MyCoast application, but also via phone calls to local services.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the situation has improved compared to previous years. However, zoning violations are still being found, such as lack of signs and unauthorized occupation of beach space.

Administrative fines were imposed on all businesses where violations were found. Furthermore, authorities sealed off businesses on 20 beaches that had illegally occupied the coast with sunbeds and umbrellas, without a contract.

These beach sections were made available for free use by the public.

The total fines imposed exceed 800,000 euros.