Hania fire rages on, evacuations ordered

A fire that broke out on Wednesday morning in the Hania area of Crete, near the Agriles settlement, is still burning.

Shortly before 7 p.m., authorities issued a third emergency alert via 112 to the residents of Maza and Papadiania, advising them to evacuate towards Temenia.

According to the fire service, the blaze is spreading towards other settlements, including Rodovani. Currently, there are no reports of damaged houses.

Approximately 124 firefighters, along with 4 aircraft, 5 helicopters, municipal water tankers, heavy machinery, and numerous volunteers, are working to contain the fire.