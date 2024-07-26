ENVIRONMENT

Greece back in EU dock over wastewater management

Greece back in EU dock over wastewater management
Greece is being referred to the European Court for the fourth time over “widespread failures” in urban wastewater management. 

The case brought by the European Commission pertains to 153 medium-sized towns and cities (from 2,000 to 15,000 residents), where Greece continues to flout directives for protecting public health and the environment.

In 143 of these agglomerations, it is accused of “failing to provide a secondary treatment before discharging the wastewaters,” while in another, it is discharging untreated wastewater into “sensitive areas,” the Commission said.

