Wildfire breaks out in Evia, evacuations ordered

A forest fire broke out on the island of Evia, between the villages of Petries and Krieza, on the eastern side of the island on Monday.

Residents of Krieza and Kokkina received a 112 message asking them to evacuate to safer areas.

Some 120 firefighters with 22 vehicles have been dispatched to the area, while 11 planes and three helicopters are assisting from the air.

The governor of the Central Greece region, Fanis Spanos, told Kathimerini that the fire is burning low vegetation and bushes. “The winds are strong, but there is no danger to the settlements at the moment,” he noted.