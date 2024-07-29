ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Evia, evacuations ordered

Wildfire breaks out in Evia, evacuations ordered
[InTimeNews]

A forest fire broke out on the island of Evia, between the villages of Petries and Krieza, on the eastern side of the island on Monday. 

Residents of Krieza and Kokkina received a 112 message asking them to evacuate to safer areas.

Some 120 firefighters with 22 vehicles have been dispatched to the area, while 11 planes and three helicopters are assisting from the air. 

The governor of the Central Greece region, Fanis Spanos, told Kathimerini that the fire is burning low vegetation and bushes. “The winds are strong, but there is no danger to the settlements at the moment,” he noted. 

Environment Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wildfire breaks out in Corinth, firefighter injured
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Corinth, firefighter injured

Wildfire breaks out in Peloponnese
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Peloponnese

Greece declares state of alert amid wildfires
ENVIRONMENT

Greece declares state of alert amid wildfires

Corinthian wildfire heading towards village
ENVIRONMENT

Corinthian wildfire heading towards village

Recent fires in Patra and west Attica started from uncleaned plots
ENVIRONMENT

Recent fires in Patra and west Attica started from uncleaned plots

Wildfires break out in Attica, Evros and Parga
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfires break out in Attica, Evros and Parga