ENVIRONMENT

New app aids coordination during natural disasters

New app aids coordination during natural disasters

Members of the public will now be able to assess natural disaster risks thanks to a new smartphone app that facilitates communication with authorities.

The Aeolian AR app for smartphones, developed by the research group I-SENSE Group of the National Technical University of Athens’ Institute of Communication and Computer Systems, reveals to members of the public the nature of new risks and facilitates their cooperation with experts and Civil Protection. 

More specifically, in emergency situations where timely data exchange is of the utmost importance, Aeolian AR sends immediate warnings. Users can quickly get in touch with Civil Protection and report the danger so that preventive actions can be taken by the authorities and disaster management measures can be implemented.

In addition, through virtual reality technologies, users can be trained in how to respond to danger and how to help increase preparedness levels.

Natural disaster Technology Media

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
MyCoast app records 1,900 beach violations; reviews pending auction completion
ENVIRONMENT

MyCoast app records 1,900 beach violations; reviews pending auction completion

Wildfires rage in Greece and Balkans after weeks of scorching weather
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfires rage in Greece and Balkans after weeks of scorching weather

Greece reports 22 cases of cattle plague
ENVIRONMENT

Greece reports 22 cases of cattle plague

Wildfire in Evia rages on, all-night battle by firefighters
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire in Evia rages on, all-night battle by firefighters

High fire risk on Tuesday
ENVIRONMENT

High fire risk on Tuesday

Wildfire in Evia expands, more evacuations ordered
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire in Evia expands, more evacuations ordered