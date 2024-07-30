New app aids coordination during natural disasters

Members of the public will now be able to assess natural disaster risks thanks to a new smartphone app that facilitates communication with authorities.

The Aeolian AR app for smartphones, developed by the research group I-SENSE Group of the National Technical University of Athens’ Institute of Communication and Computer Systems, reveals to members of the public the nature of new risks and facilitates their cooperation with experts and Civil Protection.

More specifically, in emergency situations where timely data exchange is of the utmost importance, Aeolian AR sends immediate warnings. Users can quickly get in touch with Civil Protection and report the danger so that preventive actions can be taken by the authorities and disaster management measures can be implemented.

In addition, through virtual reality technologies, users can be trained in how to respond to danger and how to help increase preparedness levels.