Wildfire in Evia expands, more evacuations ordered

The wildfire that broke out on Monday afternoon in eastern Evia, between the villages of Petries and Krieza, has expanded across three fronts.

With strong winds blowing in the area, the fire burns uncontrolled, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of the Petries settlement and to close parts of the road network.

Earlier, residents of Krieza and Kokkina also received a 112 message asking them to evacuate to safer areas.

Authorities have temporarily halted traffic on the Lepoura-Karystos provincial road from Krieza to Kokkina, as well as on the Petries-Agioi Apostoloi provincial road.

According to reports from local media, a firefighter was injured and transported by ambulance to the Aliveri Health Center.

Approximately 120 firefighters with 36 vehicles have been dispatched to the area, while 16 planes and eight helicopters are assisting from the air.

Water tankers from local authorities and construction machinery from the Hellenic Armed Forces are also assisting. Additionally, 53 firefighters with 10 vehicles and a firefighting boat from Piraeus are traveling by ferry from Agia Marina.

The deputy governor of Evia, Giorgos Kelaiditis, described the fire to Kathimerini as “very difficult” and “uncontrolled for now.” He mentioned that there are three fire fronts, in Petries, Kokkina, and the Dystos plain, which tend to merge into one.

Although he stressed that houses are not currently threatened, he added that authorities do not know how the fire will develop.

Earlier, the governor of the Central Greece region, Fanis Spanos, told Kathimerini that the fire is burning low vegetation and bushes. “The winds are strong, but there is no danger to the settlements at the moment,” he said.