High fire risk on Tuesday

The risk of fire will be very high (category 4) in large parts of the country on Tuesday, according to the relevant forecast map of the General Secretariat of Civil Protection of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection (civilprotection.gov.gr).

The regions designated as high-risk are colored orange on the map.

These regions are Attica (including the island of Kythera), Central Greece (Viotia, Evia, Fthiotida), the Peloponnese (Corinthia, Argolis and Lakonia), Thessaly (Larissa, Magnesia and the Sporades Islands), Central Macedonia (Thessaloniki and Kilkis), Crete, the Ionian Islands (Corfu) and the islands of the north Aegean (Lesvos, Chios, Samos and Ikaria).