Wildfire in Evia rages on, all-night battle by firefighters

The fire that broke out on Monday afternoon on Evia island raged through the night, forcing more evacuations while firefighters continued to fight the flames.

During the night and early Tuesday morning, new 112 messages were sent to the residents of Klimaki, Liani Ammo, Petries, and Krieza to evacuate.

According to the Fire Department, the fire is moving south, between the settlements of Petries, Krieza, and Alonia.

Approximately 205 firefighters with 56 vehicles are operating on the scene, while with the first light of day on Tuesday, five aircraft and three helicopters were sent to assist in firefighting efforts.

Fire service spokesperson Vasilis Vathrakogiannis told Kathimerini that the fire raging in the southeastern part of Evia, inside the Petries, Krieza, and Alonia triangle, is one of the most dangerous this summer.

“Properties and settlements were indeed at risk. I would not say it is the most dangerous fire of the summer so far, we had other difficult ones, but it is one of the most dangerous,” he said, adding that a vehicle’s tires got burned and a firefighter got very light burns on his fingers.

Vathrakogiannis stressed that the causes of the fire are sill under investigation. “We are in the heart of the fire season, and the conditions in the coming period, according to experts, will be more difficult. Great caution from all of us is needed,” he said.

Evia suffered devastating forest fires in 2021 that destroyed about 50,000 hectares of forest, roughly a third of its forest cover.

When asked by Kathimerini if Evia, which burns every summer, can bear the burden of another fire, governor of Central Greece region Fanis Spanos said that “this is a reality for the whole country, the phenomenon of forest fires, possibly a bit more for Evia.”

“We have gotten used to burning here for many years now,” said Nikos Mparakos, the Mayor of Kymi-Aliveri, where the fire is located, speaking to Kathimerini. “Our area has winds and specific types of vegetation,” he said, emphasizing that at that time, the fire had two main active fronts, with the most dangerous one in the area of Koskina.

“If the winds change,” he continued, “the situation could become more dangerous.”