A fire broke out Wednesday near the village of Svoronata on the Ionian island of Kefalonia (also spelled Cephalonia).

The 112 emergency alert system issued a warning to residents of the village, located 9km southwest of Argostoli, the island’s capital, advising them to stay alert for a possible evacuation.

The fire brigade has responded to the blaze, with support from two water-dropping planes.

No further details are currently available.