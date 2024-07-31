Wildfire on Greek-Bulgarian border rages for 14th day, burning 1,500 hectares

A wildfire that broke out on July 18 on Mount Orvilos (known as Slavyanka in Bulgaria) along the Greek-Bulgarian border in Serres has been burning for 14 days as of Wednesday.

According to public broadcaster ERT, the fire has consumed approximately 1,500 hectares of forest and low vegetation. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the blaze came within 4 kilometers of the village of Achladohori, prompting residents to receive a 112 alert to remain on high alert.

About 60 firefighters, supported by 17 vehicles, two planes, and a helicopter, have been deployed to the area.

On Sunday, Bulgarian Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov reported that the fire had spread to the Bulgarian side of the border. According to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA), Sofia has requested the activation of the EU’s civil protection mechanism.

In response, the EU sent two French firefighting planes and a reconnaissance plane to assist on the Bulgarian side on Monday, and dozens of Bulgarian military personnel are also involved in the efforts.

However, firefighting operations are being complicated by a minefield in the area. As a result, most of the firefighting is being conducted from the air.

Fire service spokesman Vasilis Vathrakogiannis told Kathimerini that there have been explosions from mines dating back to World War II. He added that the army has cordoned off the area and that Athens and Sofia are maintaining open communication to coordinate their firefighting efforts.