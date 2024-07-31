ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire on Greek-Bulgarian border rages for 14th day, burning 1,500 hectares

Wildfire on Greek-Bulgarian border rages for 14th day, burning 1,500 hectares
[InTimeNews] File photo.

A wildfire that broke out on July 18 on Mount Orvilos (known as Slavyanka in Bulgaria) along the Greek-Bulgarian border in Serres has been burning for 14 days as of Wednesday.

According to public broadcaster ERT, the fire has consumed approximately 1,500 hectares of forest and low vegetation. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the blaze came within 4 kilometers of the village of Achladohori, prompting residents to receive a 112 alert to remain on high alert.

About 60 firefighters, supported by 17 vehicles, two planes, and a helicopter, have been deployed to the area.

On Sunday, Bulgarian Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov reported that the fire had spread to the Bulgarian side of the border. According to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA), Sofia has requested the activation of the EU’s civil protection mechanism.

In response, the EU sent two French firefighting planes and a reconnaissance plane to assist on the Bulgarian side on Monday, and dozens of Bulgarian military personnel are also involved in the efforts.

However, firefighting operations are being complicated by a minefield in the area. As a result, most of the firefighting is being conducted from the air.

Fire service spokesman Vasilis Vathrakogiannis told Kathimerini that there have been explosions from mines dating back to World War II. He added that the army has cordoned off the area and that Athens and Sofia are maintaining open communication to coordinate their firefighting efforts.

Environment Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wildfire in Evia rages on, all-night battle by firefighters
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire in Evia rages on, all-night battle by firefighters

Wildfire in Evia expands, more evacuations ordered
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire in Evia expands, more evacuations ordered

Wildfire breaks out in Evia, evacuations ordered
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Evia, evacuations ordered

Wildfire breaks out in Corinth, firefighter injured
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Corinth, firefighter injured

Wildfire breaks out in Peloponnese
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Peloponnese

Greece declares state of alert amid wildfires
ENVIRONMENT

Greece declares state of alert amid wildfires