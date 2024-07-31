Large wildfire breaks out in Evia, four settlements evacuated

A large wildfire broke out in the Pissona area of Evia Island on Wednesday, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of four settlements.

Initially, a precautionary evacuation order was issued only for the settlement of Afrati, with residents instructed to evacuate toward Vasiliko.

Shortly thereafter, residents of the settlements of Kamari, Kalyvia, and Agios Georgios also received evacuation alerts via 112.

In an interview with Kathimerini, the mayor of Dirfys-Messapia, George Psathas, noted that the fire has expanded but assured that no settlements are currently at risk.

Psathas explained that strong winds in the area have spread the fire and hindered firefighting efforts.

Approximately 120 firefighters, supported by 40 fire trucks, 11 planes, and 6 helicopters, have been deployed to combat the blaze.

The smoke from the fire has obscured the sky over Athens.