ENVIRONMENT

Large wildfire breaks out in Evia, four settlements evacuated

Large wildfire breaks out in Evia, four settlements evacuated
[Intime News]

A large wildfire broke out in the Pissona area of Evia Island on Wednesday, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of four settlements.

Initially, a precautionary evacuation order was issued only for the settlement of Afrati, with residents instructed to evacuate toward Vasiliko.

Shortly thereafter, residents of the settlements of Kamari, Kalyvia, and Agios Georgios also received evacuation alerts via 112.

In an interview with Kathimerini, the mayor of Dirfys-Messapia, George Psathas, noted that the fire has expanded but assured that no settlements are currently at risk.

Psathas explained that strong winds in the area have spread the fire and hindered firefighting efforts.

Approximately 120 firefighters, supported by 40 fire trucks, 11 planes, and 6 helicopters, have been deployed to combat the blaze.

The smoke from the fire has obscured the sky over Athens.

Environment Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wildfire in Greek-Bulgarian border rages for 14th day, burning 1,500 hectares
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire in Greek-Bulgarian border rages for 14th day, burning 1,500 hectares

Wildfire in Evia rages on, all-night battle by firefighters
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire in Evia rages on, all-night battle by firefighters

Wildfire in Evia expands, more evacuations ordered
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire in Evia expands, more evacuations ordered

Wildfire breaks out in Evia, evacuations ordered
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Evia, evacuations ordered

Wildfire breaks out in Corinth, firefighter injured
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Corinth, firefighter injured

Wildfire breaks out in Peloponnese
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Peloponnese