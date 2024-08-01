No active wildfire fronts in Evia, Crete; risk remains high

There were no active fronts in a large wildfire in central Evia on Thursday morning in a blaze that started the day before, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of four settlements.

Firefighting forces are dealing with scattered outbreaks within the perimeter of the existing blaze in the Pissona area of the island, the Fire Service said. The Fire Brigade, the Civil Protection, the Forestry Service and volunteers fought overnight to contain the flames by creating firebreaks.

A total of 183 firefighters are in the region – including units from Moldova stationed in Greece through the EU’s prepositioned firefighters program – along with eight forestry units and 52 fire trucks, as well as a large number of volunteers.

In the first light of day, they were joined by nine water bombers and four helicopters, of which two are coordinating the efforts.

Police officers were also deployed in the area to facilitate the evacuation of residents.

Meanwhile, another blaze that broke out shortly after midnight on Wednesday in woodland in the region of Rethymno, Crete, was also brought under control by Thursday morning, with scattered spots of flames tackled by 91 firefighters, six units on foot and a helicopter.

During the night, an emergency message was sent to residents of Sellia to be ready to evacuate, if necessary.

Civil Protection said that there is a very high risk of fire (category 4) for the regions of Attica, Viotia, Evia, Corinth and Argolida on Thursday.