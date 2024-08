A wildfire that broke out earlier on Thursday among low vegetation in East Attica was easing, sources from the Fire Service said.

There were 25 fire engines with 85-member crew, four teams of firefighters on foot, two firefighting aircraft and five water dropping helicopters remain in the area of Agia Marina in Koropi.

Authorities had issued two emergency alerts earlier urging residents in two settlements, Megalo Metohi and Xelaftaki, to evacuate to a safer area.