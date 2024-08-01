Europe recorded over 175,000 heat-related deaths annually between 2009 and 2019

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between 2009 and 2019, Europe recorded an average of 176,040 heat-related deaths per year, accounting for 36% of the global total of 489,000 heat-related deaths.

The organization emphasizes that the European region (which, for WHO study purposes, extends to Central Asia) “is the fastest-warming of the 6 WHO regions, with temperatures rising at around twice the global average rate.”

Additionally, it is noted that over the last 20 years, heat-related mortality in Europe has increased by 30%.

“Heat stress is the leading cause of climate-related death in the Region. Temperature extremes exacerbate chronic conditions, including cardiovascular, respiratory and cerebro-vascular diseases, mental health, and diabetes-related conditions.” WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr Hans Henri Kluge explains.

According to WHO, the number of heat-related deaths will “skyrocket” in the coming years due to global warming, which is responsible for the increased number of heatwaves in Europe over the past decades.

“The three warmest years on record for the Region have all occurred since 2020, and the 10 warmest years have been since 2007,” stresses Kluge.