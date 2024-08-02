Wildfire on the outskirts of Thessaloniki, homes under threat
A wildfire broke out Friday afternoon on the outskirts of the northern city of Thessaloniki, burning through dry grass and approaching residential areas, local websites reported.
Eight firefighters and four vehicles are on the scene in the area of Kato Peraia, with aerial units also being mobilized to help control the blaze and protect nearby homes.
Earlier on Friday, another fire broke out in the nearby Langadas area and was brought under control shortly thereafter.