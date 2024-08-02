ENVIRONMENT

Greece battles 32 wildfires in 24 hours

Greece battles 32 wildfires in 24 hours
File photo.

Over the past 24 hours, 32 wildfires have erupted across Greece. The Fire Service reports that 29 of these fires have been contained at their initial stages, with efforts continuing to control the remaining three.

A fire that started Friday in low vegetation in Schisto, Korydallos, has been partially controlled. The blaze began around noon in an inaccessible area, prompting a swift response. The Fire Service deployed 50 firefighters, two ground units, 11 vehicles, and three helicopters to tackle the blaze. [AMNA]

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wildfire on the outskirts of Thessaloniki, homes under threat
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire on the outskirts of Thessaloniki, homes under threat

Thessaloniki fire under control
ENVIRONMENT

Thessaloniki fire under control

Wildfire in Koropi easing
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire in Koropi easing

No active wildfire fronts in Evia, Crete; risk remains high
ENVIRONMENT

No active wildfire fronts in Evia, Crete; risk remains high

Large wildfire breaks out in Evia, four settlements evacuated
ENVIRONMENT

Large wildfire breaks out in Evia, four settlements evacuated

Wildfire on Greek-Bulgarian border rages for 14th day, burning 1,500 hectares
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire on Greek-Bulgarian border rages for 14th day, burning 1,500 hectares