Greece battles 32 wildfires in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, 32 wildfires have erupted across Greece. The Fire Service reports that 29 of these fires have been contained at their initial stages, with efforts continuing to control the remaining three.

A fire that started Friday in low vegetation in Schisto, Korydallos, has been partially controlled. The blaze began around noon in an inaccessible area, prompting a swift response. The Fire Service deployed 50 firefighters, two ground units, 11 vehicles, and three helicopters to tackle the blaze. [AMNA]