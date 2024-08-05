ENVIRONMENT

Greece experiences hottest July on record, national observatory reports

[Reuters]

According to meteorological data analyzed by the National Observatory of Athens’ Meteorological Service (meteo.gr), July 2024 was the hottest July on record, it was announced on Monday. 

Scientists explain that the temperatures during July 2024 far exceeded the usual temperatures for this time of year across the country. It exceeded the average temperature of the period 1991-2020 by +2.9°C and the previous hottest July of 2012 by +0.3°C.

In the last four years, three of the four hottest July months in Greece were recorded.

Regarding the trend of average temperatures in Greece from 1960 to 2024 for the month of July, there has been an increase of +2.5°C.

