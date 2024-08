Greek authorities have issued a fire hazard warning for four islands on Wednesday.

Α map published by the Civil Protection Agency showed the regions of Samos, Ikaria, Chios and Psara are considered to be at very high risk of wildfires, ranking at Level 4 (orange) out of a maximum of 5.

Several other regions of the mainland, mainly central Macedonia, Attica, Evia, western Greece and regions of the Peloponnese are increased risk (category 3).