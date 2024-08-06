ENVIRONMENT

Interior Ministy allocates €11.25 mln to combat water scarcity

[Shutterstock]

The Ministry of the Interior is allocating 11.25 million euros to combat water scarcity through grants to municipalities, municipal companies and water associations. 

Interior Minister Thodoris Livanios announced a call for proposals to improve water management and infrastructure. Eligible projects include drilling new wells, upgrading existing wells and providing desalinated water through rental systems. Each municipality can submit one proposal for up to €150,000. 

Municipalities in the Ionian, South Aegean and North Aegean regions are excluded and will be funded through a separate program by the Ministry of Maritime and Island Policy.

