ENVIRONMENT

WWF slams unneeded waste management funds

Kostis Sohoritis

Greece can reduce its waste by 35% and recycle 90% of its waste by 2040 without resorting to unnecessary investments that undermine the country’s progress toward a circular economy, according to a new study by WWF Hellas (the Greek section of the international environmental organization WWF). 

WWF Hellas considers the 5-5.5 billion euros that will be given by the state for waste management as unnecessary investments.

Greece is among the poorest-performing EU countries when it comes to managing municipal waste, with over 80% ending up in landfills.

Tellingly, the EU recently announced that the country’s actual recycling rate is not higher than 16%.

Moreover, waste generation in the period 1995-2019 increased by almost 73%, which ranks Greece in the fifth worst position among EU countries. 

