Fire in Crete prompts evacuation alert

[InTime News]

A wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in Rethymno, Crete, has spread to three fronts in the Orne area, prompting an emergency evacuation alert to nearby residents.

A 112 emergency alert advised residents in Agia Paraskevi to evacuate south toward Mandres Rethymnou. Earlier alerts urged residents and visitors in Chordaki and Agios Ioannis to remain on standby.

The fire is burning through grasslands and difficult terrain. 

Firefighting efforts are ongoing with 70 firefighters, 22 vehicles and support from volunteers. Two firefighting helicopters are also assisting with water drops. The blaze is currently not threatening residential areas.

