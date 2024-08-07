ENVIRONMENT

Greece faces 29 wildfires on Wednesday; Rethymno blaze persists

A 112 emergency alert advised residents in Agia Paraskevi to evacuate south towards Mandres Rethymnou. [ERT]

A total of 29 wildfires broke out Wednesday across agroforest land in Greece, according to the Fire Service. Twenty-four fires were quickly extinguished, while firefighters are still battling five.

The fire in Rethymno, Crete, which started around noon, has expanded to three fronts. An emergency alert was issued for residents in Apodoulou to remain on standby. Earlier, an evacuation alert was sent to the small village of Agia Paraskevi, and another urged residents and visitors in Chordaki and Agios Ioannis to remain alert. Police are checking door-to-door in Agia Paraskevi to ensure residents, particularly the elderly, have evacuated.

“The fire has reached some house yards. The front is large, burning fields and olive groves,” local authorities said.

Efforts include 190 firefighters, 45 vehicles, five water-dropping helicopters and two aircraft. According to the fire service, the blaze is proving challenging as it has branched out into ravines.

Fire

