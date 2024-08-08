Naxos, Serifos get temporary desalination units amid water shortage 

The island of Naxos, now linked to the Greek mainland via an underwater electrical cable, Oct 5. As climate change bears down, Greece is upending its sources of energy and trying to reshape its economic destiny. [Eirini Vourloumis/The New York Times]

Greece’s Shipping Ministry green-lighted the temporary installation and operation of three desalination units in Naxos and Serifos to tackle a prolonged water shortage in the Cycladic islands amid the height of the tourist season.

The permits, signed by the Deputy Minister of Shipping and Insular Policy, Stefanos Gikas, concern the creation of two units in Naxos with a total capacity of 1600m3/d near the town hall, and one unit with a capacity of 600m3/d, in the Avlomonas area of Serifos.

“The particularly pressing needs and problems created by the prolonged water scarcity on the islands oblige us to act immediately, efficiently and flexibly, so that the local communities overcome the difficulties and the economies of our islands do not face a problem,” Gikas said.