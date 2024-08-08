Rethymno fire prompts mulitple evacuation alerts

The fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in Rethymno, Crete, has expanded, prompting six additional evacuation alerts on Thursday.

The blaze was contained after a night of reduced winds. However, flames intensified after daybreak despite added assistance from the mainland.

An evacuation alert was issued Thursday for residents in the villages of Sattas, Rizikas, Vathiakos and Platanos. Earlier, around 1 p.m., residents and visitors in Agia Paraskevi received a 112 alert to evacuate south, while those in the Apodoulos area were instructed to move north. On Thursday morning, another 112 alert was sent to the villages of Apodoulou, Agios Ioannis and Nithafri, advising them to be on standby.

According to state broadcaster ERT, small fire hubs scattered throughout the area are reigniting different fronts. Driven by high winds, the fire has ravaged scrub and olive groves.

The fire service reported that 228 firefighters with 47 vehicles were battling the flames in the Rethymno district of western Crete on Thursday, assisted by ten aircraft and six helicopters.

This summer, more than 2,000 wildfires have erupted across Greece. Authorities warn that the country is facing its highest fire risk in two decades due to a mild, dry winter followed by a hot, dry spring, which has left vegetation highly flammable. [Kathimerini/AP]