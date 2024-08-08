Fire erupts on Lemnos island and near Drama

A fire broke out Thursday on the island of Lemnos in the northern Aegean.

Thirty-two firefighters, supported by two ground teams and eight vehicles, are battling the blaze with the help of three aircraft. Army personnel is also assisting the firefighters.

In northern Greece, near Drama, another fire has broken out, prompting the deployment of 14 firefighters with five vehicles, two aircraft and a helicopter. Local authorities are also assisting the firefighters.