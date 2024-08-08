ENVIRONMENT

Fire erupts on Lemnos island and near Drama

Fire erupts on Lemnos island and near Drama
[Intime News]

A fire broke out Thursday on the island of Lemnos in the northern Aegean.

Thirty-two firefighters, supported by two ground teams and eight vehicles, are battling the blaze with the help of three aircraft. Army personnel is also assisting the firefighters.

In northern Greece, near Drama, another fire has broken out, prompting the deployment of 14 firefighters with five vehicles, two aircraft and a helicopter. Local authorities are also assisting the firefighters.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Rethymno fire prompts mulitple evacuation alerts
ENVIRONMENT

Rethymno fire prompts mulitple evacuation alerts

University professor accused of arson jailed pending trial
NEWS

University professor accused of arson jailed pending trial

Firefighters continue to battle wildfire on Crete, village evacuated
ENVIRONMENT

Firefighters continue to battle wildfire on Crete, village evacuated

Greece faces 29 wildfires on Wednesday; Rethymno blaze persists
ENVIRONMENT

Greece faces 29 wildfires on Wednesday; Rethymno blaze persists

Fire in Crete prompts evacuation alert
ENVIRONMENT

Fire in Crete prompts evacuation alert

Wildfire in Rhodes brought under partial control
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire in Rhodes brought under partial control