Fire in Rethymno still raging

Efforts continued late Thursday to combat a large wildfire that has been raging in southern Rethymno, Crete, since Wednesday.

A total of 290 firefighters, supported by 20 foot patrol teams and 54 vehicles, were deployed to the scene.

Earlier, 13 aircraft and nine helicopters also assisted in the firefighting efforts.

A Fire Service spokesperson described the blaze, which has destroyed large expanses of olive trees, as “difficult,” emphasizing that the rugged terrain is complicating their efforts to contain it.