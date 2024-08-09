ENVIRONMENT

Beach cleanups in Naxos without heavy machinery

Beach cleanups in Naxos without heavy machinery
[VisualHellas.gr]

The mayor of Naxos has vowed that the island’s coast will be cleaned manually without the use of heavy machinery. 

Dimitris Lianos made the pledge after a total of 243 citizens reacted through the “Save the Beaches of Naxos” movement and requested the revocation of all intervention decisions on the coasts of the Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades, which had been assigned to a private company. 

The group said that the interventions would be carried out on 17 beaches, covering an area of ​​18.75 hectares, among which there are nine beaches within the Natura 2000 network. 

It stated that the interventions would have the effect of flattening the beaches, removing rocks and dead Posidonia oceanica seagrass, stirring the sand to a depth of 20 centimeters and paving it for unhindered access by bathers. 

