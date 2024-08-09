ENVIRONMENT

Wind parks help contain wildfires, scientists say

Wind parks help contain wildfires, scientists say
Seven regions in Europe will be studied: In Italy the field of a World War II battle, in Spain a place where wind turbines have been deployed (photo), in Belgium an urban area with residential pressures, in Portugal a rural area, in Cyprus a national forest and in Estonia a Natura 2000 area. In Greece, the object of study will be Falasarna in Crete. [Juan J. Glez]

An association of scientists says that wind parks, whose construction has often run into local opposition, actually help local forests. 

The Hellenic Wind Energy Association rebuffs claims that wind parks are destructive of forests, giving the example of a recent wildfire in Corinthia regional unit, where the infrastructure built for the wind farm owned by National Energy, such as approach roads that helped fire engines access the site of the wildfire, water tanks, pumps and other recently installed equipment in pristine condition, actually helped contain and then extinguish the fire. 

HWEA, concern about the many conspiracy theories regarding wind energy and other renewable sources that run rampant on the Internet, has been running an online campaign since early summer on several social media. 

According to a recent study by the group, wind farms situated in areas deemed ready for reforestation, take up only 0.06% of these areas.

Energy Fire Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Electricity generation from renewables hits record levels in June, but share of natural gas rises
ENERGY

Electricity generation from renewables hits record levels in June, but share of natural gas rises

Gov’t revising energy objectives
ENERGY

Gov’t revising energy objectives

US, EU lawmakers seek international methane standard for oil and gas
ENVIRONMENT

US, EU lawmakers seek international methane standard for oil and gas

Floating solar panels mulled
ENVIRONMENT

Floating solar panels mulled

Beach cleanups in Naxos without heavy machinery
ENVIRONMENT

Beach cleanups in Naxos without heavy machinery

State of emergency declared in several Rethymno municipalities due to fire damage
ENVIRONMENT

State of emergency declared in several Rethymno municipalities due to fire damage