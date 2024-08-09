Fire contained in Rethymno, concerns rise over agricultural impact

A fire that broke out Wednesday in Rethymno on the southern island of Crete has been contained after more than 300 firefighters worked through the night to control the blaze, authorities reported on Friday.

Firefighting aircraft were deployed at first light, with four water-dropping helicopters remaining in the area to manage any potential flare-ups.

Amari Mayor Pantelis Mourtzanos told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) that the fire has devastated hundreds of hectares, primarily affecting olive groves and agricultural land, severely impacting the local agricultural economy. He plans to request that the municipality be declared a fire-stricken area to accelerate aid and repair efforts, addressing damage to water supply, electricity and irrigation networks.

Residents of nine villages and settlements, who were evacuated on Thursday and rely on agriculture and cattle breeding for their livelihoods, have now returned to their homes.

Speaking to AMNA, Michalis Sarris, head of the Rethymno civil protection authority, described the firefighting effort as “the most challenging” in recent years. He noted that unpredictable winds had caused new outbreaks, complicating the response.