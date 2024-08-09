ENVIRONMENT

State of emergency declared in several Rethymno municipalities due to fire damage

State of emergency declared in several Rethymno municipalities due to fire damage
[InTimeNews]

The Ministry of Civil Protection on Friday declared a state of emergency in the municipalities of Agia Paraskevi, Agios Ioannis, Ano Meros and Apodoulou in the municipality of Amari in Rethymno.

According to the decision signed by the General Secretary of Civil Protection, Vassilis Papageorgiou, the state of emergency will be in effect from the day the fire broke out until September 9.

On Friday morning, the Mayor of Amari, Pantelis Mourtzanos, submitted a new request to Civil Protection for the declaration of a state of emergency for the entire municipality.

This request was made due to the severity of the wildfires and the extensive damage they have caused.

According to Mourtzanos, the Municipality of Amari is in constant cooperation with the authorities and is making every effort to protect the citizens and initiate the necessary procedures to restore the damaged areas.

The fire that broke out Wednesday in Rethymno, on the southern island of Crete, was contained after more than 300 firefighters worked through the night to control the blaze, officials said Friday.

Fire Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wildfire in Rhodes brought under partial control
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire in Rhodes brought under partial control

Wildfire breaks out in Rhodes
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Rhodes

Large wildfire breaks out in Evia, four settlements evacuated
ENVIRONMENT

Large wildfire breaks out in Evia, four settlements evacuated

Wildfire on Greek-Bulgarian border rages for 14th day, burning 1,500 hectares
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire on Greek-Bulgarian border rages for 14th day, burning 1,500 hectares

Wildfire in Evia rages on, all-night battle by firefighters
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire in Evia rages on, all-night battle by firefighters

Wildfire in Evia expands, more evacuations ordered
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire in Evia expands, more evacuations ordered