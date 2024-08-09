State of emergency declared in several Rethymno municipalities due to fire damage

The Ministry of Civil Protection on Friday declared a state of emergency in the municipalities of Agia Paraskevi, Agios Ioannis, Ano Meros and Apodoulou in the municipality of Amari in Rethymno.

According to the decision signed by the General Secretary of Civil Protection, Vassilis Papageorgiou, the state of emergency will be in effect from the day the fire broke out until September 9.

On Friday morning, the Mayor of Amari, Pantelis Mourtzanos, submitted a new request to Civil Protection for the declaration of a state of emergency for the entire municipality.

This request was made due to the severity of the wildfires and the extensive damage they have caused.

According to Mourtzanos, the Municipality of Amari is in constant cooperation with the authorities and is making every effort to protect the citizens and initiate the necessary procedures to restore the damaged areas.

The fire that broke out Wednesday in Rethymno, on the southern island of Crete, was contained after more than 300 firefighters worked through the night to control the blaze, officials said Friday.