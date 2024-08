Xyla, on the island’s eastern coast, is a great beach for a swim. [Perikles Merakos]

More than 12,500 inspections have been conducted on beach concessions for violations of concession terms, 2,500 in the last week alone. Authorities have shut down 36 businesses, 14 in the past week.

Violations, usually involving exceeding the space conceded, can be reported using the MyCoast app.