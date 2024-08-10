ENVIRONMENT

Minister warns of more severe fire risk next week

Minister warns of more severe fire risk next week
[InTime News]

Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias has warned the public that weather conditions leading up to the August 15 holiday will be conducive to forest fires.

“Extremely high temperatures and dangerous weather conditions will prevail for the occurrence of forest fires. We will have a combination of very strong winds of 6, 7 and gusts of 8 Beaufort, no rain and drought, and for this reason, half of Greece will be in the ‘red,’” he said during a meeting of the Scientific Risk Assessment Committee with the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection regarding the weather conditions in the coming week.

“I have requested the implementation of emergency measures, concerning the army, the police, the volunteers, the Fire Service and local government,” he stressed, and called on people “to be alert and show great responsibility,” because “we’re going to have a very difficult week.”

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Firefighters battle blaze in Messinia
ENVIRONMENT

Firefighters battle blaze in Messinia

Fire breaks out in Serres
ENVIRONMENT

Fire breaks out in Serres

Wind parks help contain wildfires, scientists say
ENVIRONMENT

Wind parks help contain wildfires, scientists say

State of emergency declared in several Rethymno municipalities due to fire damage
ENVIRONMENT

State of emergency declared in several Rethymno municipalities due to fire damage

Fire contained in Rethymno, concerns rise over agricultural impact
ENVIRONMENT

Fire contained in Rethymno, concerns rise over agricultural impact

Greece flies more firefighters to battle a blaze on Crete, and orders new evacuations
ENVIRONMENT

Greece flies more firefighters to battle a blaze on Crete, and orders new evacuations