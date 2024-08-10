Minister warns of more severe fire risk next week

Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias has warned the public that weather conditions leading up to the August 15 holiday will be conducive to forest fires.

“Extremely high temperatures and dangerous weather conditions will prevail for the occurrence of forest fires. We will have a combination of very strong winds of 6, 7 and gusts of 8 Beaufort, no rain and drought, and for this reason, half of Greece will be in the ‘red,’” he said during a meeting of the Scientific Risk Assessment Committee with the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection regarding the weather conditions in the coming week.

“I have requested the implementation of emergency measures, concerning the army, the police, the volunteers, the Fire Service and local government,” he stressed, and called on people “to be alert and show great responsibility,” because “we’re going to have a very difficult week.”