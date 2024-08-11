Wildfires continue in northern Greece as firefighters tackle remote blazes

A wildfire that began early Saturday in Chionochori in the northern region of Serres is burning forest land in a remote area.

The blaze is being fought by 35 firefighters, five trucks, three ground teams and a helicopter.

Another fire, which started Friday in Dafnoudi, Serres, has no active front but is still being managed by 34 firefighters, two ground teams and eight trucks, with support from two aircraft.

Both fires are not near residential areas but are challenging due to difficult terrain.