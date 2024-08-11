ENVIRONMENT

Wildfires continue in northern Greece as firefighters tackle remote blazes

Wildfires continue in northern Greece as firefighters tackle remote blazes
[AP]

A wildfire that began early Saturday in Chionochori in the northern region of Serres is burning forest land in a remote area.

The blaze is being fought by 35 firefighters, five trucks, three ground teams and a helicopter.

Another fire, which started Friday in Dafnoudi, Serres, has no active front but is still being managed by 34 firefighters, two ground teams and eight trucks, with support from two aircraft.

Both fires are not near residential areas but are challenging due to difficult terrain.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Minister warns of more severe fire risk next week
ENVIRONMENT

Minister warns of more severe fire risk next week

Firefighters battle blaze in Messinia
ENVIRONMENT

Firefighters battle blaze in Messinia

Fire breaks out in Serres
ENVIRONMENT

Fire breaks out in Serres

Wind parks help contain wildfires, scientists say
ENVIRONMENT

Wind parks help contain wildfires, scientists say

State of emergency declared in several Rethymno municipalities due to fire damage
ENVIRONMENT

State of emergency declared in several Rethymno municipalities due to fire damage

Fire contained in Rethymno, concerns rise over agricultural impact
ENVIRONMENT

Fire contained in Rethymno, concerns rise over agricultural impact