Fire breaks out in Epirus; Severe fire risk forecasted for Monday

A wildfire broke out Sunday in a forested area in Tsamantas, Thesprotia in the northern Epirus region.

Strong firefighting forces have been deployed to the scene, including ground crews, five aircraft and a helicopter.

Another blaze is ongoing in Kranea, Pella, Central Macedonia where 20 firefighters, eight vehicles and a helicopter are deployed, supported by heavy machinery.

Greece is on high alert for extreme fire danger on Monday. The Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry warns of severe risk in Attica, Kythira, central and southern Evia, Argolis and parts of Viotia, Corinthia and Laconia. High risk is also forecasted for islands and many mainland areas due to a dangerous combination of drought, high temperatures and strong winds.

Residents are urged to avoid activities that could spark fires and to report any blazes immediately. For more information, visit civilprotection.gov.gr.