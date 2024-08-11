Evacuation alerts issued as wildfires rage in Attica and Thessaloniki

A wildfire erupted Sunday afternoon in a forested area of Megara, West Attica, triggering an evacuation alert.

Forty-eight firefighters, two teams, 13 vehicles and volunteers are working on the ground, while two planes and two helicopters provide aerial support. Residents in Neo Mazi are being evacuated toward Aigeirouses.

In East Attica, a separate fire in Varnava involves 120 firefighters, nine ground teams, 23 vehicles, two planes and three helicopters. Residents are being evacuated toward Grammatiko and Kifisia.

In Thessaloniki, a fire in Lagadas is burning low vegetation. Twenty firefighters, ten vehicles and one helicopter are on site, with additional support from local water tankers and machinery. Residents have been advised to stay alert.

Greece faces high fire danger on Monday due to drought, high temperatures, and strong winds. The Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry has warned of severe risks in multiple regions. Residents are urged to avoid activities that could spark fires and to report any blazes immediately. For more information, visit civilprotection.gov.gr.