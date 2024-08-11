Attica wildfires: One contained, another still developing

Α wildfire in western Attica has been contained, but another, northeast of Athens, is still developing, the Fire Service’s spokesman says.

The fire in Varnava is moving towards Lake Marathon, a major water reservoir supplying Athens.

“[Firefighting] forces are being continually strengthened, [but] they face fires that in many cases exceed 25 meters [in height],” Fire Colonel Vassileios Vathrakogiannis, the Fire Service spokesman, told reporters.

Shortly after 6 p.m., 250 firefighters with 67 fire engines, “along with a large number of volunteers,” were fighting the fire on the ground. They were assisted by water wagons from the regional administration and the armed forces. In the air, 12 planes and 6 helicopters were dousing the fires and another helicopter served to coordinate them, Vathrakogiannis said.

The fire in Varnava erupted at 3.02 p.m, he added.