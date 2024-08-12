Mass evacuations in Athens area as raging fire spreads to Mount Penteli

A fire that erupted northeast of Athens on Sunday has spread to Mount Penteli, just north of the Greek capital, prompting the evacuation of several settlements.

The fast-moving blaze, fueled by hot and windy conditions, has already destroyed trees, homes, and vehicles, and has sent thick smoke clouds over the city.

Civil Protection issued an emergency 112 alert to residents of Palaia Penteli, Melissia, Politeia, Ekali, Drafi, and Nea Erythrea at 4.52 a.m., instructing them to be on high alert. A follow-up message at 5.10 a.m. advised Nea Penteli residents to evacuate towards Melissa and those in Palaia Penteli to move towards Vrilissia.

Three minutes later, a new message directed residents of Drafi, Dioni, and Damarasi in Rafina to evacuate towards Marathonos Avenue. By 5.40 a.m., another alert was issued for residents in Daou Penteli and Agios Spiridonas, instructing them to head towards Rafina.

Residents of Anthoussa were advised to be on standby with a message sent at 5.45 a.m. At 6.30 a.m., residents of the Anatoli settlement were instructed to move towards Nea Makri.

The Penteli Children’s Hospital and the 414 Military Hospital have also been evacuated, according to fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Vathrakogiannis.

“I was told to leave; the situation is out of control. There are gas cylinders and an oil tank inside the house. It’s my permanent residence, the result of a lifetime of hard work,” a Rapendosa resident, who watched his home engulfed in flames, told Kathimerini.