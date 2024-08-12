ENVIRONMENT

Satellite image reveals extensive smoke dispersion from Attica wildfire

Satellite image reveals extensive smoke dispersion from Attica wildfire

An image captured by the European meteorological satellite Meteosat-11 shows the extensive dispersion of smoke from the wildfire that has been raging since Sunday afternoon in northeastern Attica.

Processed and distributed by the National Observatory of Athens website, meteo.gr, the image reveals that the smoke has been carried more than 300 km southwest. 

Additionally, the satellite image depicts the spread of smoke from a separate forest fire on the Menoikio mountain range in the eastern Serres regional unit of Macedonia.

Fire Media

