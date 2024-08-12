ENVIRONMENT

Wildfires: Efforts focus on Kallitechnoupoli and Grammatiko, says minister

Firefighters are now focusing their efforts on Kallitechnoupoli and Grammatiko in eastern Attica, Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias said Monday during a news briefing on the wildfires that have been raging since Sunday.

Kikilias noted that conditions have improved in Dionysos, Varnava, and Mikrochori.

“Since yesterday, residents of northeastern Attica have been facing an extremely dangerous fire. We are battling it under severe conditions due to strong winds, prolonged drought, and the area’s difficult terrain,” the minister said.

Currently, 670 firefighters, 27 forest commandos, 183 vehicles, 17 water-dropping planes, and 15 helicopters are deployed, Kikilias said. 

He also noted that winds are still at 7 Beaufort Monday and are expected to remain strong in the coming days. He highlighted that the response with both ground and aerial forces to the initial fire in Varnava was swift.

