ENVIRONMENT

Evacuations ordered for areas in northern Athens as wildfire continues to rage

Evacuations ordered for areas in northern Athens as wildfire continues to rage
A volunteer throws dirt with a shovel on flames, in Dioni, northeast of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

Authorities ordered the evacuation of multiple areas in northern Athens on Monday as the large fire that broke out on Sunday in the Varnava area of northeastern Attica continues to rage.

The fire, which is burning trees, houses, and cars, has reached Mt. Pendeli and spread to the outskirts of northern Athens.

Residents of Nea and Palaia Pendeli, Patima Halandri, Patima Vrilissia, and the Krasa area of Ano Vrilissia have received a 112 emergency message to evacuate towards Halandri and Vrilissia. 

Shortly after residents of Dionysus also received an order to evacuate towards Kifissia. 

According to reports, the fire is currently burning houses in Pendeli, Vrilissia and Halandri. 

In an interview with Alpha TV, The President of the Panhellenic Federation of Fire Department Employees, Nikos Lavranos, called the situation “concerning.”

“The fire has moved beyond the purely forested area, now that it has entered a residential zone. This involves characteristics of an urban-type fire. We are seeing schools and houses burning, which are different kinds of conditions,” he noted. 

 

 

Environment Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
A wildfire near Greece’s capital darkens the skies over Athens and advances fast
ENVIRONMENT

A wildfire near Greece’s capital darkens the skies over Athens and advances fast

Firefighters battle to contain two wildfires near Athens
ENVIRONMENT

Firefighters battle to contain two wildfires near Athens

Fire breaks out in Epirus; Severe fire risk forecast for Monday
ENVIRONMENT

Fire breaks out in Epirus; Severe fire risk forecast for Monday

Wind parks help contain wildfires, scientists say
ENVIRONMENT

Wind parks help contain wildfires, scientists say

State of emergency declared in several Rethymno municipalities due to fire damage
ENVIRONMENT

State of emergency declared in several Rethymno municipalities due to fire damage

Wildfire in Rhodes brought under partial control
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire in Rhodes brought under partial control