Evacuations ordered for areas in northern Athens as wildfire continues to rage

A volunteer throws dirt with a shovel on flames, in Dioni, northeast of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

Authorities ordered the evacuation of multiple areas in northern Athens on Monday as the large fire that broke out on Sunday in the Varnava area of northeastern Attica continues to rage.

The fire, which is burning trees, houses, and cars, has reached Mt. Pendeli and spread to the outskirts of northern Athens.

Residents of Nea and Palaia Pendeli, Patima Halandri, Patima Vrilissia, and the Krasa area of Ano Vrilissia have received a 112 emergency message to evacuate towards Halandri and Vrilissia.

Shortly after residents of Dionysus also received an order to evacuate towards Kifissia.

According to reports, the fire is currently burning houses in Pendeli, Vrilissia and Halandri.

In an interview with Alpha TV, The President of the Panhellenic Federation of Fire Department Employees, Nikos Lavranos, called the situation “concerning.”

“The fire has moved beyond the purely forested area, now that it has entered a residential zone. This involves characteristics of an urban-type fire. We are seeing schools and houses burning, which are different kinds of conditions,” he noted.

⚠️ Activation of 112 – Emergency Number 🔥 Wildfire in the areas of #Nea_Penteli, #Palaia_Penteli, #Patima_Chalandriou, and #Patima_Vrilissia 🆘 If you are in these areas, evacuate towards #Chalandri and #Vrilissia. ‼️ Follow the instructions of the Authorities ℹ️… https://t.co/Y7zcvz9xvc — 112 Greece (@112Greece) August 12, 2024

⚠️ Activation of 112 – Emergency Number 🔥 Wildfire in the area of #Krasa Ano #Vrilissia 🆘 If you are in the area, evacuate towards Central #Vrilissia and #Chalandri. ‼️ Follow the instructions of the Authorities ℹ️ https://t.co/tg45OiBehz@pyrosvestiki@hellenicpolice https://t.co/X5y125BPK0 — 112 Greece (@112Greece) August 12, 2024