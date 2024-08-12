ENVIRONMENT

Flames reach the National Observatory of Athens

Flames reach the National Observatory of Athens
[MeteoGR/ Facebook]

The large wildfire raging in the outskirts of northern Athens on Monday reached the National Observatory of Athens in Pendeli. 

According to a social media post by the observatory’s meteorological service (meteo.gr), the fire has entered its premises and is threatening important facilities.

“Unfortunately, the large wildfire has just spread to the facilities of the National Observatory of Athens on Koufos Hill in Penteli, threatening important facilities, technologies and years of research efforts. In the image below from our cameras at the facilities of the National Observatory of Athens, it is evident that the fire has entered the premises,” it stated.

 

Environment Fire

